Three arrested and one at large after Citgo shooting
Three arrests have been made and one suspect is still at large in connection with a shooting at the Citgo Convenience store. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Michael...
Marion Tutt arrested for aggravated battery
Former city councilman and mayoral candidate Marion Tutt has been arrested by the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office, February 17. 44-year-old Tevegas Hunt of Marietta, Georgia, received only minor injuries from...
Lexington Avenue residents resist renaming the street at public hearing
Resistance met the public hearing regarding renaming Lexington Avenue last Wednesday, February 23. While Mayor William deGolian, Mayor Pro Tem Matthew Denard, and City Attorney Adam Nelson were absent, the...
BOE lifts mask mandates, approves budget requests, and more at February meeting
COVID 19 mask restrictions, the approval of budget requests, and an update on athletics were on the agenda when the Wilkes County Board of Education met on February 28. School...
Washington DJJ earns perfect score from GaDOE
The Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) is pleased to announce that the DJJ School System scored 100 percent on the Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE) Special Education evaluation, reflecting the...
Four E receives bus donation
Four “E” Youth Organization Founder, Roxeann Cobb, was gifted with a donated bus. The bus was donated by TwinAngels (Sheila Hill and Sharon Barnett) from Athens. The TwinAngels are natives...
April ‘Makers Market’ expected to be a ‘big party’
Economic Development Director, Janet Parker, announced the next “big party on the square”, the Makers Market, will be held on April 23 and will be bigger and better than ever....
Varsity baseball team wins February 28 double-header
The Washington-Wilkes Tigers Varsity Baseball team won both games in their double header Saturday, February 28. First up were the Aquinas Fighting Irish. The Tigers smashed Aquinas, winning in run...
Boys soccer team falls to Commerce
The Washington-Wilkes boys soccer team struggled against Commerce, losing 8-3 in their game February 24. Commerce leapt to an early lead over the Tigers with a goal in the opening...
W-W Soccer teams have a rough week
Washington-Wilkes had a tough day February 21, losing to Towns County in both the boys and girls games. The WWCHS Lady Tigers lost to Towns County by a score of...
THE POSTSCRIPT
My great-uncle John never buttered his bread. “I don’t have time for butter!” he insisted. I never knew how much...
Bowman, et al
Out here in this corner of Elbert County, fallow land will soon be hosting sprouting seeds from which will emerge...
ACROSS THE SAVANNAH
She planted the oak some sixty-eight years ago. Miss Emily was around twenty six then. The years passed, the tree...
Jimmy Leon Tanner
Jimmy Leon Tanner, 79, of Washington, Georgia passed away February 9, at his home. He was the son of the late Cleo and Lucy Bufford Tanner of Tignall, Georgia. Jimmy...
Joan Mouchette “Joanne” Webb
Joan Mouchette “Joanne” Webb, a resident of Washington, Georgia, for most of her life, died Feb. 25 at Capital Caring Adler Center in Aldie, Virginia. She was 88. Mrs. Webb...
Rosalyn R. Adams
Funeral services for Mrs. Rosalyn Virginia Rives Adams, 92, of Lincolnton Rd were held on Tuesday, March 1, at the Hopkins Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jim Newsome officiating. A...
Kitty Bits
Change can be hard. Especially “last times.” We are fortunate to know that this issue is the last time for us, rather than having had some unforeseen event force it...
Classic South Quilt Guild shows off creations
The Classic South Quilt Guild, CSQG, met Friday, February 18, in Wesley Hall of Washington First United Methodist Church. Linda Bryan and Elaine Ennis served delicious refreshments. Debbie Sutton opened...
Washington Women’s Club gathers February 14
Betsy Orr presented the program at the meeting of the Washington Woman's Club on Monday, February 14, at the clubhouse. Introduced by Judy Anderson, Ms. Orr spoke about The Church...
New Beginnings
Allison and Rhodes Johnson of Tignall announce the birth of their son, McKennon Lee, on Thursday, February 17, at Doctors Hospital in Augusta. McKennon weighed 8 lbs. 9 ozs. and...
Don’t Forget
Jackson Chapel and Blackrock has a new phone number which is 617-793-8272. Additionally, the worship service time has been changed...